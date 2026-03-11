Spartan Girls Varsity Basketball takes Section 9 Class C championship

The S.S. Seward Institute Girls Basketball Team delivered a dominant performance to capture the sectional championship, building a 14-point lead by halftime and maintaining control throughout the game.

Lauren Scheuermann led the scoring effort with 14 points, including an impressive 10-for-12 performance from the free throw line. Kayla Valenti added 12 points, hitting four shots from beyond the three-point line, while Angelina Cifuni recorded a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Seward’s defense proved to be a key factor, applying consistent pressure on Burke and controlling the boards to limit second-chance opportunities.

The victory marks Seward’s first girls basketball sectional title since 2017. The team will now face the winner of Section II (Albany area) on March 10 at 7:30 p.m. at Averill Park High School.