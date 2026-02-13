Seward girls varsity basketball player scores 1000th point

S.S. Seward High School senior Kayla Valenti reached a major career milestone, scoring her 1,000th point as a member of the girls varsity basketball team. Valenti, who is a co-captain of the team, was also named MVP of the Spartan Invitational tournament.

Valenti becomes the 12th player in program history to join S.S. Seward’s girls varsity basketball 1,000-point club.

“Scoring 1,000 points is not the result of a single great season. It is the product of sustained performance over multiple years,” said head coach and athletic director Joe DiMattina. “It requires skill, basketball IQ, work ethic and the ability to perform night after night against focused defensive pressure.”

Seward leadership recognized Valenti for her strong work ethic on and off the court.

“Kayla’s entry into the 1,000-point club is a remarkable individual achievement, but what makes it truly special is the way she represents S.S. Seward,” said Superintendent Dr. Lisamarie Spindler. “Beyond the statistics, Kayla is the ultimate team player and a leader who brings as much energy to her teammates’ success as she does to her own. She embodies the core values of our district both in the classroom and on the court, and we are incredibly proud to have her as an ambassador for our schools.”