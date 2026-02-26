Seward cheerleaders win section 9 title

The Seward varsity cheerleading team claimed the Class D championship at the 2026 Section 9 Competitive Cheerleading Competition, hosted at Monroe Woodbury High School. The victory marks the second consecutive year the Spartan cheerleaders have earned the sectional title.

Coach Francesca Allen credited the team’s focus, teamwork and commitment to improvement throughout the season.

“The girls have done a great job this year working together, perfecting their routine and adding more difficulty,” Allen said. “Some of the skills they are working on, they are getting within one practice, which is really impressive.”

In addition to their success on the competition floor, the varsity cheerleaders balance a full schedule of traditional sideline cheerleading for boys and girls basketball while training for their competitive season. Allen said the team’s ability to manage both responsibilities speaks to their dedication and work ethic.

“They are a hardworking, dedicated group of girls,” Allen said.

With the sectional title secured, the team will advance to the NYSPHSAA Championship on Saturday, March 7, at the Visions Federal Credit Union in Binghamton, N.Y.