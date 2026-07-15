Local college student bikes 150 miles in a single day

Aaron Archibald, a 19-year-old college student Middletown, N.Y., recently completed a 150-mile bike ride in a single day while training for ultra-distance cycling events.

Archibald said he accomplished this this feat by biking the Goshen to Harriman trail loop multiple times back to back. He said the ride took approximately 10 hours and was one of the longest rides he’s ever completed.

“As a student at The Citadel Charleston South Carolina, I hope this achievement encourages others to set ambitious goals and stay committed to them. This ride is part of my journey toward even longer endurance events, and I’m grateful,” Archibald said.