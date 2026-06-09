Hard work pay off for Warwick boys lacrosse

Warwick Valley High School boys lacrosse team showed hard work during preseason and in the offseason pays off. The Wildcats finished with a strong winning record and performed will within a tough division.

“Our Pearl River game was the most impressive,’’ Warwick Valley head coach Tom Kelly said. “They beat us last year so it was nice to win this year. They also had the most college commitments out of all of the teams we played.’’

The team’s big win over Pearl River was guided by captains Jason Senior, Tommy Ronan, Matt Tully and Nick Vicciardo, who kept the Wildcats at their best throughout the season.



“This year was a roller coaster and our captains did a great job guiding us and allowing us to become the best version of ourselves,’’ Kelly said.

Kelly also acknowledged goalie Christian Perron’s improvemen. “It’s been a lot of fun watching him develop into a leader and staple to Warwick lacrosse.’’

Several student athletes on the team improved at every given opportunity for the Wildcats this year.

“Senior Tommy Knox as the year progressed evolved into a quiet leader for us,’’ Kelly said. “He’s on track to play Division 2 lacrosse next year at Post and he had three goals in our Section Final game. I had him in class in middle school and it’s been great to see him develop into the young man he is today.

“Junior Sean Perez was a bright spot for us. He had some huge goals in big time games (Pearl River and Section Finals against Cornwell Central). He’s a great player with an excellent attitude towards the game and life.’’

The Wildcats tallied an overall record of 12-6 with a mark of 4-1 in divisional competition.

Optimism is rife for the future of Warwick Valley boys lacrosse.

“We return our top three point getters, as well as a number of other starters,’’ Kelly said. “Our guys love Warwick lacrosse and want to see success, so we are right back to work this summer.

“The quote for this season was ‘set the standard’ and I feel our senior class and team succeeded in that. The goal of Warwick lacrosse is to have a positive environment and help develop great people. Every one of our seniors has a plan for next year and is on track for success. All of our returners are in good spirits and inspired to compete next spring.’’