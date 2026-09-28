Former student athletes inducted into the Warwick Football Hall of Fame

Former Warwick Valley High School football players Johnny Babin and John Garcia Jr., have been inducted into the 2026 Warwick Football Hall of Fame Class. The ceremony will take place on Friday, Oct. 2 at 6:45 p.m., at the football game, prior to kick-off.

About the inductees

Johnny Babin was a standout wide receiver for the Wildcats, Babin was a key member of a senior team that finished 8–2 overall and a perfect 4–0 in league play, capturing first place in the Section IX AA-II Division. During his senior season, Babin established himself as one of the most productive receivers in Section IX history, recording 80 receptions for 1,211 yards and 19 touchdowns, setting Warwick High School and Section IX records. Following graduation, Babin continued his football career at SUNY Cortland, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree and became a two-time All-American wide receiver, while establishing numerous school records.

Following his collegiate career, Babin answered another call to service by enlisting in the United States Army. After completing basic training, he was stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, with the 101st Airborne Division, and later deployed to Afghanistan with his Infantry Reconnaissance Platoon in support of a combat mission. After four years of military service, Babin is now pursuing a career in Exercise Science.

Throughout his journey, he credits his family, friends, teammates, and coaches—from youth football through college—for helping shape the person and athlete he became.

“I am truly honored to be inducted into the Warwick Football Hall of Fame,” Babin said. “It means a great deal to me, and I am grateful to everyone who played a part in my journey.”

John Garcia Jr., son of John W. Garcia and Gwen Garcia, continues a three-generation family legacy in Warwick football. Garcia joins his grandfather, Rocco Garcia, and father, John W. Garcia, making him the first third-generation inductee in Hall of Fame history.



As Warwick’s starting quarterback in 2010 and 2011, Garcia completed 282 passes for 3,909 yards and 37 touchdowns while adding 337 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He led the Wildcats to the playoffs both seasons, including a 2011 Section IX Championship Game appearance. During his senior season, Garcia set the Section IX record for passing yards in a season, throwing for 2,754 yards in just 10 games—a mark that remains the Section IX AA record.



One of the most memorable moments of his career came in the 2011 semifinal victory over Kingston, played in a snowstorm, when Garcia threw two touchdown passes, including one to his brother Brad, ran for another touchdown, earned game MVP honors, and broke the Section IX passing record. “Garcia to Garcia” became a familiar refrain among Warwick fans. His accomplishments earned him Team MVP honors, Section IX Back of the Year recognition, New York State Second Team All-State honors, and the prestigious C. Ashley Morgan Award.

Garcia continued his football career at Hartwick College, where he became a three-year starter and two-year captain, passing for 8,452 yards and 66 touchdowns.

Now in his 11th year teaching at Warwick Valley High School, Garcia has returned to the community that helped shape him, inspiring and influencing the next generation of Warwick students.

Editor’s note: This story was originally published with an incorrect photo of Johnny Babin and has been updated with a new image.