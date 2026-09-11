Florida student athlete appointed to state advisory committee

Lauren Scheuermann, an accomplished athlete and junior at S.S. Seward Institute, has been selected to represent Section IX on the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (NYSPHSAA).

Scheuermann competes in girls varsity soccer and girls varsity basketball, serving as the captain of the basketball team since her freshman year. She has been recognized as one of the top 50 Section IX girls basketball players for two consecutive years, and led her team to the Section IX title in 2026.

Seward Athletic Director Joe DiMattina said Lauren’s selection to the committee is a “tremendous honor and a great reflection of the character and dedication she has demonstrated throughout her time at S.S. Seward Institute.”

He also praised her positive attributes as an athlete and as a student.

“As one of my soccer and basketball players, I have had the opportunity to see firsthand her commitment, teamwork, leadership, and willingness to step up and take on challenges,” DiMattina said. “Those same qualities make her an excellent representative for our school and community. We are incredibly proud of Lauren and excited to see her bring her voice, leadership, and perspective to this committee.”

Superintendent Lisamarie Spindler said it is great to have representation at the state level and a voice at the student level from the Florida Union Free School District. “Lauren is a student athlete, a well-rounded scholar and a student leader,” she added.

What is the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee?

The Student-Athlete Advisory Committee was developed to give student-athletes a voice within NYSPHSAA. Over the course of the school year, the committee discusses topics relevant to high school student-athletes and develops ways to maintain a positive athletic experience. Each committee member is expected to provide feedback for NYSPHSAA special programs, including Scholar-Athlete, Sportsmanship, Life of an Athlete, Student Leadership, and Community Service. Two student-athletes from each of the 11 sections are selected each year and serve a one-year term.