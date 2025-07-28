Collegiate Sports Roundup

Several more recent Warwick Valley High School graduates competed in collegiate sports this recently concluded spring season. Here is part two of their accomplishments on the field:

Brielle Rosario was a junior outfielder for the Messiah University (Pennsylvania) softball team this year. Rosario competed in 44 games and started in 42 of them. She had a .344 batting average with 42 hits, including eight doubles, four triples, one home run, 19 runs scored and 24 RBIs. Rosario earned Third Team All Region National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) honors this year. The team finished 13-1, winning the MAC Commonwealth Tournament with wins over Alvernia University, Hood College and Eastern University (twice). From there, they advanced to the NCAA Division III Regional Tournament where they topped Western New England University and Swarthmore College and were defeated by Swarthmore College and Virginia Wesleyan University.

Rob Nelson was a senior on the roster as a long stick midfielder for the State University of New York (SUNY) Oswego men’s lacrosse team this past season. Nelson started in 14 games and won 24 ground balls for SUNY Oswego. The team tallied an overall record of 10-5 with three wins on their home field and a mark of 6-1 in the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC). Oswego competed in the SUNYAC Tournament where they were defeated by Oneonta in the semifinal round.

Ryan Nevins was a junior midfielder for the Hartwick College (in Oneonta, N.Y.) men’s lacrosse program this spring season. Nevins played in five games and had four goals and an assist. The team posted a record of 9-7 with 5-3 mark on their home field and a 6-3 record in the Empire 8 Conference. Hartwick competed in the Empire 8 Men’s Lacrosse Championship Tournament where they defeated SUNY Brockport in the quarterfinal round before being defeated by Saint John Fisher University in the semifinal round.

Quinn Richard was a sophomore midfielder for the SUNY Oneonta men’s lacrosse team this past season. Richard played in four games this year.

The team posted a record of 9-7 and was 5-2 record in the SUNYAC. They advanced to the SUNYAC Tournament where they topped Oswego in the semifinal round before being defeated in the championship game by Cortland.

Brent Secord was a sophomore defender for the Florida Atlantic University (Boca Raton) men’s lacrosse team this year. Secord competed in all 18 games and won 12 ground balls. The team had an record of 15-3 with a mark of 8-0 on their home field and a 3-0 record in the Southeastern Lacrosse Conference (SELC). They won the SELC Division 2 Tournament with victories over Georgia Southern and Kennesaw State in games held in Jacksonville, Fla.