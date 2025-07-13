Collegiate sports roundup

Many Warwick Valley High School graduates competed with dedication and pride in collegiate sports this recently concluded outdoor season. Here’s a look at some of their accomplishments.

Gina Milazzo was on the roster as a freshman for the State University of New York Cortland women’s golf program this past season. Milazzo earned First Team All Northeast Golf Conference and Northeast Golf Conference Rookie of the Year honors. She also had a round of 71 (tied for team record) at the Ithaca Invitational. Milazzo placed second at the Northeast Women’s Golf Conference (NWGC) Championships. From there, she competed in the NCAA Division III Championships.

The Red Dragons captured the team title at the NWGC Championships. Milazzo is a Sports Management major.

Luke Solari was a first year goalie for the Eastern Connecticut State University men’s lacrosse program this past season. Solari played in two games and made two saves for Eastern Connecticut State.

The Warriors collected six overall victories with a 3-3 record at home and three wins in the Little East Conference. They advanced to the Little East Conference Playoffs where they were defeated by Plymouth State University. Solari is a Finance major.

Matt Sansone was a freshman who played attack for the Saint Michael’s College (Colchester, Vt.) men’s lacrosse team this spring season. Sansone competed in four games and recorded a goal for Saint Michael’s.

The Purple Knights posted an overall record of 7-6 with three wins on their home field and two wins in the Northeast 10 Conference. Sansone is majoring in Health Science.

Johnny Accardo was a freshman defender for the Siena College (New York) men’s lacrosse program this year.

The Saints finished with an overall record of 11-5 with a mark of a 4-1 at home. In the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) they were 7-1. Siena advanced to and won the MAAC Tournament championship with victories over Marist (semifinals) and Sacred Heart (championship round) in contests held in Fairfield, Connecticut. From there they competed in the NCAA Division I Tournament where they were defeated by the University of Albany. Accardo is a Physical Therapy major.

Francis Keneally was on the roster as a first year long stick midfielder for the Yale University (New Haven, Connecticut) men’s lacrosse team this past season. Keneally competed in one game this year for Yale.

The Bulldogs tallied five overall wins with a mark of 4-3 on their home field. In the Ivy League they went 3-3. Yale advanced to the semifinal round of the Ivy League Tournament where they were defeated by Cornell in a game held in Ithaca, N.Y.