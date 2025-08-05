Collegiate Sports Roundup

As WVHS graduates get ready to head back to their college teams and prepare for the new school year, here is another look at a few of their season sport accomplishments.

Terence Hallinan - A senior midfielder for the State University of New York (SUNY) Delhi men’s lacrosse team this past season, Hallinan competed in 15 games and started in one of them with 17 ground balls won. The team tallied an overall record of 11-5 with a mark of 5-1 at home. In the North Atlantic Conference (NAC) they were 4-1. They advanced to the NAC Tournament where they toppled Thomas is the semifinals before being defeated by Maine Maritime in the championship round. Hallinan is listed as an Architecture major.

Regan Kelly - A junior midfielder and defender for the Hartwick College (Oneonta, N.Y..) women’s lacrosse program this past season, Kelly competed in all 16 games and started in 15 of them with 19 ground balls won. The team posted an overall record of 8-8 with a mark of 5-3 on their home field. In the Empire 8 Conference, they were 5-4. Hartwick advanced to the Empire 8 Tournament where they were defeated by Nazareth University. Kelly is listed as a Nursing major.

Colby Pasiut - A senior midfielder for the Alfred State College (N.Y.) men’s lacrosse team this year, Pasiut played in all 15 contests and started in 11 them. He had 27 goals and seven assists this past season. The team finished with an overall record of 9-6 with four victories on their home field. They were 3-0 in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC). They hosted and won the AMCC Tournament with victories over La Roche University and Hilbert College. Pasiut is listed as a Sports Management major.

Johnny Solari - A junior on the roster of the Adelphi University (Garden City, N.Y.) men’s golf program this spring season, Solari shot a two under par round of 70 at the Charger Challenge held at Spook Rock Golf Course in Suffern, N.Y. He also qualified for the NCAA Division II Championships at the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach, Fla. The team placed ninth in the team scoring at the NCAA Atlantic East Regional held at Whispering Woods Golf Club in Erie, Pa.

Erik Vogt - A senior who played attack for the Wentworth Institute of Technology (Boston, Mass.) men’s lacrosse program this year, Vogt started in all 19 games with 47 goals (team leader) and 23 assists. The team posted an overall record of 14-5 with a mark of 7-1 on their home field. In the Conference of New England (CNE) they went 6-2. Wentworth advanced to the CNE Tournament where they topped Hartford in the semifinal round before being defeated by Endicott in the championship contest. Vogt is listed as a Civil Engineering major.