Chosun Taekwondo celebrates its 30th anniversary with an open house

The Chosun Taekwondo Academy, located at 60 Galloway Road in Warwick, will be celebrating its 30th anniversary by hosting an Open House on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A taekwondo demonstration, depicting the Korean martial art, will be presented at 12 p.m. All attendees will receive information packets and a free class coupon that can be redeemed for one taekwondo or hatha yoga class to be taken at the holder’s convenience. Staff instructors will be on hand throughout the day to discuss the various programs offered by the academy.

About the Chosun Taekwondo Academy

Located beside Anytime Fitness and behind the Galloway Grill, the organization has specialized in offering traditional martial arts and hatha yoga instruction in Warwick for the past thirty years. Featuring unlimited weekly classes and no annual membership contracts, the academy caters to adults, teens, and children alike. The school also provides instruction for four-and-five-year-old children, through its enjoyable, yet challenging KickStart program.

For further information on the Open House, or the Chosun Taekwondo Academy in general, visit the school’s website at www.chosuntkd.com, or call (845) 986-2288.