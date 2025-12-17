Athletes, grads team up to support community

It started with a simple desire to give back. It ended with two generations of Mount Saint Mary College graduates connecting in an unexpected way to support local families in need.

Student-athletes from the Mount’s Women’s Soccer and Men’s Golf teams recently gathered to pack essential hygiene kits for Raising Solo, an organization dedicated to supporting single parents. The event was the result of a chance collaboration between alumnae Bridget McKeever ’18 and Nyla Pichardo ’24.

McKeever, a former Women’s Soccer player, reached out to Mount Golf Coach Steve Sosler looking for a way to serve the community during the holidays. Sosler immediately thought of Pichardo, a recent graduate who works with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh and founded the Raising Solo initiative.

“This unexpected alumni connection is just one example of how the Knight community continues to uplift and support others long after graduation,” said Samantha Howe, Director of Athletics, Recreation, and Physical Education. “Our athletes showed up with enthusiasm, teamwork, and heart, helping ensure families have essential items this holiday season.”

For Pichardo, leading this initiative represents a full-circle moment.

Now the Resource Development Manager at Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh, she admits her journey at the Mount began with uncertainty.

“I began college at just 16 years old, and at the time I was extremely shy, struggled with anxiety, and could barely speak comfortably to people, let alone in front of a group,” said Pichardo. “Through Student Government, CSTEP, volunteering, and getting involved on campus, I slowly found my voice and gained confidence.”

Pichardo credits her advisors in the Center for Student Success and the CSTEP program for helping shape her into the leader she is today.

Pichardo founded Raising Solo to fill a gap she saw in the community. The organization’s mission is to stand beside solo parents with empathy and strength, connecting them with financial, mental, and emotional resources.

“As a mother myself, my goal is to show parents that they are never alone,” Pichardo explained. “There are so many resources available, but sometimes parents need someone in the middle to guide them, and that’s what Raising Solo is becoming.”

The hygiene kits packed by the Mount athletes will be distributed at Raising Solo’s community events.

“What started as a small idea has grown into a meaningful and supportive community, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to share this work with the Mount,” Pichardo said.

For Sosler, the event was a perfect illustration of the college’s values in action. As the catalyst who connected the two alumnae, Sosler viewed the collaboration as a testament to the enduring spirit of the Mount family.

“This is what the Mount community is all about,” Sosler said. “Our alumni continue to lead by example, and bringing our student-athletes into that tradition is incredibly special.”