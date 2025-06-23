A season in review

After a great 2025 season, now’s a good time to take a step back and celebrate all that was achieved by the 2025 Warwick Valley High School boys lacrosse program.

“Our Vestal game (a 20-8 win on June 7) was the most memorable,’’ Warwick Valley head coach Tom Kelly said. “We went up to Binghamton super early, went to the park for a bit to shake the bus ride and ordered food. It was like a ‘Cats lacrosse field trip. The entire day was a lot of fun, obviously the game was a blast too-first Regional win in Section history so our guys were very excited.’’

Throughout the spring, the Wildcats were guided by excellent leaders on the roster.

“Darren Vogt was the emotional leader of our team, he really stepped it up in big games,’’ Kelly said. “He averaged 6.25 points versus non Section opponents and versus Section champions. He was vocal in the locker room and on the field. The guys definitely looked to him as someone who could not only speak up on behalf of the team when need be, but also back it up with his gameplay.

“Aidan Corbalis was a player who led by example. Everything he did both on the field and off, he always did it the right way. He was there for his team during all of the big moments and our cornerstone on defense. To cap it off he probably had the best game in school history with two goals and three assists in the Regional,” he added.

Coach Kelly was pleased with the positive progression that several student athletes on the team made throughout the course of the season.

“Christian Perron, our goalie, grew tremendously this year as both a player and a person,’’ Kelly said. “He had some very tough moments early on in the season athletically and academically. His ability to work through those hard moments and come out a better person at the end of the season was great to be part of.

“Jason Senior is a guy who has been totally buying into the tradition of strong long poles at Warwick lacrosse. He does everything you ask both on and off the field and has truly gotten better every single day this spring. We are very excited for what he has in store next spring and beyond,’’ he said.

The Wildcats finished with an outstanding overall record of 16-2 and the were 5-0 against League competition.

“Our seniors did a great job of instilling our culture into the younger guys,’’ Kelly said. “We had three full weeks of playoff season together as a group and it was a great experience for all players involved. The younger guys have seen the standard set by the older guys, and they are more than willing to step up to the plate and continue on with the legacy.

“This group made some history lacrosse wise in Orange County and the Section (first Regional win in Section 9 history for boys lacrosse). Our 15 seniors are all fantastic young men who we know will go on and do great things in life. Our returners are buying into the legacy and want to keep up the standard of Warwick lacrosse. It’s been a lot of fun to be part of the program’s growth and be around these guys. We are tremendously lucky to have them all be part of Warwick lacrosse,’’ Kelly said.