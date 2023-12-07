Orange County Sheriff recognizes Pearl Harbor

On the morning of December 7, 2023, the county held a earl Harbor Remembrance ceremony in Montgomery to honor that fateful day when Japanese fighters took to the sky to bomb a U.S. naval based in Peral Harbor, Hawaii. At least 2,300 residents were beleived to have been killed that day.

Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta attended the Pearl Harbor Remembrance ceremony with Senior ADA Matt Healy, Montgomery Mayor Steve Brescia, and Walden Mayor John Ramos.

The ceremony opened with a rendition of the National Anthem, performed by students of Montgomery Elementary School. Afterwards, Healy and student Sebastian Beaver threw a what was described as a “biodegradable wreath” into the Wallkill River to honor the memory of those who lost their lives during the attack.