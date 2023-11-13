x
Warwick hosts annual Veterans Day parade

Warwick. The community came together on Nov. 11 to celebrate its local veterans.

Warwick /
| 13 Nov 2023 | 03:32
    Local residents wave to the VFW veterans as they pass by on their float. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    Warwick Girl Scout Troop 545 lines up alongside other community members for the parade. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    The Warwick Police Dept. Color Guard stands alongside Warwick Valley VFW Post Commander Jose Morales and the VFW Color Guard. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    The Warwick High School Meistersingers perform with the direction of Choir Director Noreen Hanson. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    Veterans and community members enjoyed a barbecue at Excelsior Hose Co. after the parade and ceremony. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)

On Veterans Day, November 11, the Warwick Valley VFW Post 4662 had its annual parade in downtown Warwick, with a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.

The Warwick Police Dept Color Guard led the parade, followed by VFW Commander Jose Morales, the VFW Color Guard, VFW marchers, members of the local American Legion chapter, Warwick Fire Deptartment Color Guard and marchers, Orange County Shields members of the local government, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Little League, and members of the Warwick Ambulance.

VFW Cmmander Morales was Master of Ceremonies and encouraged veterans to contact the office in Warwick if they need any help. Chaplain Donald P. Grenier led the service in prayer.

The Warwick High School Meistersingers sang The National Anthem under the direction of Choir Director Noreen Hanson. Speakers included Warwick Town Supervisor Michael Sweeton, Village Mayor Michael Newhard, Village Justice Jeanine Wadeson, along with other dignitaries.

Hotdogs, hamburgers, macaroni and potato salads, soda, and dessert were served at the Excelsior Hose Co. on Church Street after the ceremony. All veterans and community members were invited to attend. Students (kindergarten through fourth grade) from the Park Avenue Elementary School in Warwick made posters and Thank You cards for the veterans.