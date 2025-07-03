Zoning law input sought

The Village of Warwick is inviting community members to participate in a public input session as part of its efforts to update local zoning laws. The session will be held on Wednesday, July 16 at the Warwick Tourism Center, 75 Main St., from 6 to 8 p.m.

This initiative supports the goals of the Village’s Comprehensive Master Plan, which was adopted in December 2022.

The Village plans to apply for a 2025 New York State Consolidated Funding Application (CFA) grant to help fund the zoning re-write. Community input is a vital part of the process and residents are encouraged to share their thoughts on key focus areas including housing, quality of place, commerce and culture, connectivity and resilience and sustainability.

Residents who are unable to attend the session may also submit suggestions via email. Please use the subject line “Zoning Re-Write” and send to clerk@villageofwarwick.org.

To review the current zoning code and the Comprehensive Master Plan, log onto villageofwarwickny.gov.