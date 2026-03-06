Young builders sought for LEGOLAND ‘Brick Pit Crew’ competition

LEGOLAND New York has launched its firs-ever “Brick Pit Crew” competition and is asking kids to create and submit their coolest LEGO-branded Ferrari car builds online. Builders will get a chance to join the exclusive crew of 20 kids celebrating the brand-new LEGO Ferrari attraction opening March 27 alongside the park’s season opening. The top 10 submissions will have the chance to participate in an additional build challenge at a Ferrari dealership.

Kids, ages six to 12 years old, can create their best LEGO Ferrari models and submit their unique creations online, now through March 8, to vie for their chance at being in the Brick Pit Crew via here: https://shorturl.at/3lpkr.

The Brick Pit Crew will be featured at the grand opening of the new Ferrari Build and Race and be one of the first to experience the new attraction. They will even take their winning LEGO builds and be one of the first to race them through the new racing ramps and digital track at the attraction.

LEGO Ferrari Build & Race features four immersive zones:

Garage Zone: Enter the Pit Stop Garage to see a life-size LEGO Ferrari car. Guests can sit in the driver’s seat and learn about the iconic brand’s racing legacy.

Build and Test Zone: Join the Pit Crew to create your own Ferrari-inspired car using LEGO bricks, then test it on extreme jump and race ramps while competing against other builders.

Race Track Zone: Built with digital technology, guests can scan their Ferrari designs, personalize their cars, and race against others in the virtual Pista di Fiorano racetrack to see who has the fastest lap time.

DUPLO Zone: Designed for younger builders, this area features larger bricks so even the youngest drivers can get in on the fun and create their own designs.