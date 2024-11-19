With Sterling Forest closed, hunt this public land instead

The entirety of Sterling Forest State Park – a wooded natural refuge spanning over 21,000 acres in Tuxedo, NY – is closed to hunting until further notice as first responders continue to fight wildfires in the area.

Here are other public lands to consider hunting while Sterling Forest remains closed:

Stewart State Forest: This 6,700-acre mix of wetlands, fields and forest is one of the state’s most popular hunting destinations, and a reservation is needed for opening weekend of the regular season. There are numerous parking areas, including but not limited to 87-89 Barron Rd. in Montgomery and 1266-1296 NY-207 in Rock Tavern.

Pochuck State Forest: 505 acres in the Black Dirt region. Address: 435 Liberty Corners Rd., Pine Island, NY.

Storm King State Park: Hunting is allowed on the west side of Route 9W and is limited to big game hunting only. Address: Mountain Road, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY 12520.

Gobbler’s Knob State Forest: Spanning 303 acres in Deerpark, small game are most abundant here, but bears and deer can also be found. Address: 280 County Rd. 61, Cuddebackville, NY.

Bashakill Wildlife Management Area: This 3,107-acre wildlife management area in Sullivan County is known for is diverse wildlife, including white-tailed deer. A special permit is needed for hunting waterfowl, which can be obtained from the Region 3 DEC Office by calling 84-256-3098. Address: 125 Haven Rd., Wurtsboro, NY.

Hickok Brook Multiple Use Area: Deer and black bears are the most popular game species in this 1,036-acre area. Parking is available on Barker Road, off Route 32 in Highland, NY.

Mongaup Valley Wildlife Management Area: 6,313 acres of land in Sullivan County known for its bald eagle sightings. White-tailed deer are among the most popular big game species in the wildlife management area. There are multiple parking areas, including but not limited to 434 Lebanon Rd. and 823 Forestburgh Rd. in Glen Spey, NY.

Lake Superior State Park: Hunting is permitted in certain areas. Check the map on the Sullivan County website. Address: 342 Dr. Duggan Road, Bethel, New York (off Route 17B, 10 miles west of Route 17 Exit 104).

Painter Hill Multiple Use Area: Deer and black bears are popular game species for this 104-acre area in Sullivan County. Address: 188 Painter Hill Rd., Spring Glen, NY.

Oak Ridge Multiple Use Area: Deer and black bears are popular game species for this 93-acre area in Ulster County. Address: 69-55 Roberts Rd., Mountain Dale, NY.

Willowemoc Wild Forest: According to the DEC website, this 14,800-acre wild forest preserve covering parts of both Sullivan and Ulster counties is home to a thriving black bear population and a stable deer population. There are multiple parking areas, including but not limited to 235 Mongaup Pond Rd., Livingston Manor, NY. Check the DEC website for directions, maps and parking areas.

Slide Mountain Wilderness: This is the largest and most popular wilderness area in the Catskill Forest Preserve spanning 47,500 acres. Hunting is encouraged, and according to the DEC website, the wilderness is home to a thriving black bear population and a stable deer population. There are multiple parking areas, including but not limited to 1564 Oliverea Rd., Oliverea, NY. Check the DEC website for directions to other parking areas.