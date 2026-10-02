Wickham Works presents Haunted House: Spirits of Samhain, Haunts of Ancient Ireland

For the eighth year, Wickham Works artists are building a unique Haunted House in support of youth programs at the Warwick Valley Community Center.

“Each year we pick a different theme and create a storyline around it,” explains producer Melissa Shaw-Smith. This year, led by Warwick artists Beth Debbout and Karen Decher, they are taking a trip back in time with Spirits of Samhain, Haunts of Ancient Ireland. Audiences explore the origins of Halloween and meet roving bands of Guisers–the original trick-or-treaters, fairy hordes dwelling in the woods and bogs, a cranky leprechaun, a grove of druids, the Cailleach––the old hag of winter, a shapeshifting pooka, and, if their luck runs out, the Banshees of the Castle of Sorrows.

Wickham Works is inviting the community to take part in creating the Haunted House. Everyone is invited to drop in their free workshops and help make props and scenery at the Community Center. Adults and teens who love to get behind the scenes can sign up to perform in the show, or help out with makeup and stage management. “It’s a fun way for high school students to gain Community Service hours,” says Shaw-Smith.

Information about drop-in workshop dates, volunteering, and to buy tickets is on the Wickham Works website: WickhamWorks.org.