We The People looks to encourage community communication with Dialogue Series

We the People Warwick’s next Level 1 Dialogue Series will take place Monday evenings, Nov. 2, 9, 16 and 23, from 6:30–8:30 p.m. at the Warwick Community Center, 11 Hamilton Avenue.

The four-session series offers participants an opportunity to slow down, listen deeply, share experiences, and explore how meaningful dialogue can strengthen our connections with one another.

Level 2 Dialogue Series coming this winter

And this is just the beginning. This winter, We the People Warwick will introduce Level 2: Building Skills for Challenging Conversations. Designed for those who have completed Level 1, this next series will provide an opportunity to further develop and practice skills for navigating especially challenging conversations.

Whether you are comfortable having difficult conversations or find yourself wishing you knew how to approach them differently, we invite you to join us.

For more information and to register, visit wethepeoplewarwick.

About We the People Warwick’s Dialogue Series

Over the past five years, We the People Warwick has developed a Dialogue Series designed to help people do just that. Through thoughtful, facilitated discussions, participants practice attentive listening, explore perspectives different from their own, and discover what can happen when we slow down enough to hear one another’s lived experiences.

Dialogue isn’t about changing someone else’s mind or reaching agreement. It is about creating the conditions for curiosity, understanding, and connection—even when conversations are difficult.

We believe that mending our fraying social fabric begins not only with institutions or leaders, but with each of us. We each have some agency in shaping the quality of the relationships around us—in our families, our neighborhoods, our community, and our country. Learning how to listen, speak honestly, remain curious, and stay connected across differences is one small but meaningful way we can make a difference.