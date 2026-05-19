We The People launches Warwick Time Exchange

We The People has launched a new community initiative, the Warwick Time Exchange, with a simple but powerful idea: everyone has something valuable to offer.

A time exchange, also commonly referred to as a time bank, is a community-based network where people share skills, services, and support using time as the currency. For every hour someone gives helping another person, they earn an hour they can use receiving help from someone else. Every hour is valued equally, whether someone is offering gardening help, tutoring, companionship, rides to appointments, cooking, technology assistance, sewing, language practice, home repairs, or simply a listening ear.

We the People Warwick created the Warwick Time Exchange after engaging the community for input via public discussions and an online survey, to help foster deeper community connection at a time when many people are feeling isolated, overwhelmed, or stretched thin. Warwick Time Exchange offers an opportunity for neighbors to support one another in practical ways while recognizing the dignity, talents, and worth every person carries.

The Warwick Time Exchange is open to people of all ages, backgrounds, abilities, and income levels. Retirees can share lifelong skills and wisdom. Young adults can share their talents, gain experience and build relationships. Busy parents can both give and receive support. Individuals living alone can find greater connection and purpose. Everyone has something meaningful to contribute and to gain.

The Warwick Time Exchange hopes to create a stronger, more resilient local community — one built on mutual support, trust, generosity, and human connection.

Community members interested in learning more or joining the exchange, are encouraged to visit wethepeoplewarwick.org.