Warwick Valley Teachers’ Association names 2026 scholarship recipients

The Warwick Valley Teachers’ Association has announced its 2026 WVTA scholarship winners.

This year’s recipients are: Matthew Tully - Heidi Villegas WVTA Memorial Scholarship, Erin Kelly, Janiya Chatman, Amiya Chatman, Addison O’Donnell - Sandy Shanbaum WVTA Memorial Scholarship, Alexa Milazzo - Alexander N. Smith WVTA Memorial Scholarship, and Arianna Weinberg.

The organization also thanked Penning Farm and community members who came to support the WVTA Scoops Ice Cream Scholarship Fundraiser on May 1. Each year, WVTA awards multiple scholarships to graduating seniors at the annual Warwick Valley High School Awards’ Night. In an effort to raise money for the scholarship fund, several of our Warwick teachers decided to work a second shift on a school day and scoop ice cream for their students and the Warwick community.

Guest scoopers included Ms. Dawson, from the Warwick Valley High School, brushing off her scooping skills from her days at Billings, from Park Avenue Elementary School: Mrs. Mezzetti and Ms. Berghahn; from Sanfordville Elementary School: Ms. Donahue and out of retirement from the Middle School, Mrs. Waters.

Tips collected, combined with the generous donation from Pennings, helped fund the WVTA Scholarships.