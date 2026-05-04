Warwick Valley Farmers Market opens on Mother’s Day

The Warwick Valley Farmers Market returns for its 32nd season on Sunday, May 10, 2026—Mother’s Day—inviting residents and visitors alike to celebrate the start of another vibrant year of fresh, local food and community connection.

For more than three decades, the market has served as a cornerstone of Warwick, bringing together a diverse array of local farmers, artisans, and food producers. This year continues that tradition with a wide selection of seasonal produce, baked goods, handcrafted items, and specialty foods—all sourced from passionate vendors across the region.

Opening day offers the perfect opportunity to honor Mother’s Day with a meaningful outing. Guests can stroll through the market, meet the people behind their food, and enjoy the lively, welcoming atmosphere that has defined the market for 32 years.

“We’re thrilled to kick off another season and continue supporting our incredible community of local vendors,” said Margaret Smith, market secretary. The market is more than just a place to shop—it’s a place to gather, connect, and celebrate everything that makes Warwick special.”

The Warwick Valley Farmers Market will run weekly throughout the season, offering fresh products and a chance to support local agriculture.

The market is located in the Village of Warwick in the South Street parking lot and is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.