Warwick Valley Farmers’ Market celebrates 32 years

The Warwick Valley Farmers’ Market celebrated its 32nd Anniversary with a special Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony on Sunday, July 12, at 10:00 a.m. at the front entrance of the market. Community members, local leaders, vendors, and visitors joined in celebrating more than three decades of supporting local agriculture, small businesses, and community connections.

The Warwick Valley Farmers’ Market has grown into one of the region’s premier community markets, featuring 26 regular vendors, nine specialty/rotating vendors, and 11 community partners who provide valuable resources, education, and services throughout the season. In addition, the market showcases talented local musicians who bring energy and entertainment each week, creating a welcoming destination for families and visitors of all ages.

“The Warwick Valley Farmers’ Market has always belonged to the community,” said market leadership. “As we celebrate 32 years, we want to hear directly from our shoppers, vendors, and neighbors. Your feedback will help shape the future of the market and ensure it continues to grow and thrive for generations to come.”