Warwick Valley Chorale spring season rehearsals begin Jan. 14

The Warwick Valley Chorale is about to start rehearsals for its 2025 spring season. Rehearsals, conducted by director Ron DeFesi and accompanied by pianist Gail Johnson, will begin on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at the Warwick Reformed Church at 16 Maple Avenue, Warwick NY. This season’s repertoire will consist of Mozart’s Requiem in D minor, which the group will also be performing at Carnegie Hall on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Registration starts at 6:30 p.m. on January 14, January 21, and January 28. Rehearsals will follow from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The Chorale invites new members to join. Auditions are not required. Visit the Warwick Valley Chorale website at warwickvalleychorale.org or Facebook page at Warwick Valley Chorale for further details.