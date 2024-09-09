Warwick Valley Chorale fall season rehearsals begin Sept. 17

The Warwick Valley Chorale is starting rehearsals for its 2024 fall season. Rehearsals, conducted by Director Ron DeFesi and accompanied by pianist Gail Johnson, will begin on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at the Warwick Reformed Church at 16 Maple Avenue, Warwick. This season’s repertoire will provide a program of selections that includes Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria” and seasonal favorites.

Registration starts at 6:30 p.m. on September 17, September 24, and October 1. Rehearsals will follow from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The Chorale cordially invites new members to join. Auditions are not required.

Please visit the Warwick Valley Chorale website at warwickvalleychorale.org or facebook.com/warwickvalleychorale for further details, including the Chorale’s COVID protocols.