Warwick Valley celebrates the Class of 2026.

Warwick Valley High School celebrated the graduation of 346 seniors during the Class of 2026 Commencement Ceremony held Saturday morning, June 27, at C. Ashley Morgan Field.

“We live in a world that often encourages us to compare,” Principal Dr. Georgianna Diopoulos said, pointing to grades, careers, social media and countless other measures of success. But, she reminded graduates, comparison has a way of stealing joy and overshadowing personal growth.

“Your goal does not have to be better than anyone else’s,” she said. “Your goal should be to become the best version of yourself.”

Class of 2026 Salutatorian Nathan Link used his address to make the case for trying new things, drawing on his own pivot from a predictable routine to a senior year filled with firsts.

“This past year was by far the best of my life,” he said. “And I can only imagine how much fun I would’ve had during the rest of high school if I started doing these things earlier.”

Board of Education President Keith Parsons encouraged graduates to pursue their own paths with curiosity, kindness and integrity, reminding them that success is defined not only by achievements, but by character and the lives they impact.

“Remember that success is not measured only by what you achieve,” he said, “but by the character you build and the lives you touch along the way.”

James “Jamie” Curtis, the Class of 2026 valedictorian, used rhinoceroses to share an important lesson about the power of curiosity and caring for something beyond yourself.

Drawing a parallel to the graduates before him, Jamie noted that, like the different species of rhinos, each member of the Class of 2026 would leave Warwick Valley High School to follow a different path.

“Like the species of rhino, there are different types of people, with different paths,” he said. “But what is important is that people continue to learn and pay attention to the world around them.”

Abigail Yurchuk, elected as this year’s senior speaker, closed the student addresses with a simple question: What does it really mean to be “cool?”

She pointed to classmates who earned gold medals at the SkillsUSA State Championships, championship-winning athletic teams, the choir’s performance at Walt Disney World and the determination shown by students who continued showing up every day, even when it wasn’t easy.

“So, to me, being cool isn’t a specific action; it’s the choice to act,” she said. “It’s the choice to be authentic. It’s the choice to chase your passions.”

Superintendent Dr. David Leach reflected on the unique connection he shares with the Class of 2026. Having joined the district 13 years ago, Dr. Leach noted that many of the graduates began kindergarten the same year he became superintendent, making the class especially meaningful to him.

”I’ve enjoyed so much watching you grow up, what you’ve accomplished in the classrooms and out,” he said.

He closed by congratulating the graduates and their families, telling the Class of 2026 he was deeply proud to serve as their superintendent.

Watch the full Warwick Valley High School 2026 Commencement Ceremony Below