Warwick teen raising money for the Children of Fallen Heroes by flying her body in hurricane force winds

Kendra Scott Jewelers has partnered with local Warwick teenager, SiSi Donahue, an athlete and ambassador for the Children of Fallen Heroes to raise money for the not-for-profit’s programs designed for children of first responders, military and foster care.

The Children of Fallen Heroes skydiving team has elected SiSi, a current U.S. silver medalist in the sport of indoor skydiving, to lead community engagement in the Northeast.



Through a limited sales and discount jewelry event Kendra Scott has partnered with Children of Fallen Heroes Next Gen indoor skydiving team to create and promote the mission of Children of Fallen Heroes by providing skydiving-inspired and discounted jewelry at Kendra Scott jewelry.

From Oct. 10 through Oct. 17, all discounted jewelry will have a percentage of its sales go to support the Children of Fallen Heroes charity at each of their 156 nationwide stores. Shoppers can also support the cause by shopping online and using the code GIVEBACK-CFH2026

SiSi will be meeting and greeting the local community and kids on Oct. 10 at the Paramus, N.J., Kendra Scott retail location.

About the Children of Fallen Heroes Next Gen skydiving team

Children of Fallen Heroes has built a team of champion youth athletes, Next Gen, in a hero-inspired sport, skydiving, to lead this initiative through community engagement. CFH Next Gen is a team of young athletes who all pilot their bodies to fly in up to 160 mph wind. This team has worked with Kendra Scott to design custom jewelry that represents the mission and vision of their team, as well as get a discount code on most jewelry at Kendra Scott, to raise money for the core charity.