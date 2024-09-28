Warwick teachers share school year progress thus far

Another school year has begun, and at its regular Board of Education meeting on September 12, the Warwick Valley Central School District’s educators offered a taste of what students have been up to, since their return from summer vacation.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. David Leach gave an overview of various improvements to school safety protocols and prospective district capital projects, and provided a first look at a proposed revamping of requirements for earning a high school diploma.

Sanfordville Elementary School Principal Johnna Maraia began with a shout-out to the administration and its support of the summer school program: “Thank you for giving us the opportunity to keep our kids in-district this summer.”

Over at Park Avenue Elementary, Principal Bill Biniaris told the school board that students will take part in a poster contest with a “ROAR” theme: the acronym stands for Respect, (making) Outstanding choices; Acceptance (of self and others); and Responsibility — all ideals that Warwick Valley teachers will be helping students internalize and practice.

Biniaris added that readers’ and writers’ workshops have begun, and that students are creating their version of the famous Andy Warhol “Soup Cans” art.

Jared Yapkowitz, the middle school principal, spoke about his students being encouraged to push creative and learning boundaries this year. One way to inspire them, he said, was a visualization project: students wrote their names on decorated paper clouds, and wrote down their goals for the year.

“We’re excited for the school year,” said high school Principal Giorgianna Diopoulos, “Learning is up and running.”

Guidance counselors offered seniors time over the summer to work on their Common App, Diopoulos said, and added that seniors can go to Guidance during the school year to continue working on it.

School safety

Warwick Valley is in the process of strengthening its safety, security, and emergency preparedness protocols, via the following efforts:

- Expanded instructional staff training

- Enhanced security staff training (including de-escalation techniques, radio communication, Stop the Bleed, and CPR/AED recertifications)

- Implementation of door hardening projects

- Districtwide safety team meetings

- Emphasis on the Project Management portal

Per Leach, there are 131 total projects – 33 completed, 64 in progress, and 34 in the planning stages.

Capital projects

The district is proposing the following projects at the high school: new roofing, HVAC in the gym, bleachers, windows, and exterior security doors. New roofing, bleachers, HVAC, and exterior security doors have also been done at the middle school.

At the elementary schools, the district proposes: interior piping at Sanfordville; roofing, plumbing, and windows at Park Avenue; and roofing at Pine Island.

The school district also hopes to make repairs/improvements to sidewalks at various locations.

Revamping diploma requirements

The district is looking at ways to modify its requirements that students must satisfy in order to graduate.

Currently there are three types of high school diplomas, one of which is considered “advanced.” Under a proposed change, there would be one diploma, with the “advanced” version having s seal or endorsement.

Under current standards, there is a twofold system: students earn credit requirements, generally through their class subjects, and assessment requirements. Under the new standard, there would be an “evidence-based system,” which provides students “multiple means for evidence-based” credentialing. In other words, a student can show they’ve successfully absorbed the area of study through completing a Capstone course, or by successfully completing a media communications project, or an English composition course, say, as opposed to merely taking a standardized test.

In the current system, “districts can add local requirements and withhold diplomas from students who do not meet those requirements,” per Leach.

Under the proposed system, “districts must confer diplomas to students who satisfy the state’s requirements.”