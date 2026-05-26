Warwick Story Share delivers again

Warwick Story Share, a community-focused program sponsored by We The People Warwick (WTPW), returned this April, captivating the audience in attendance.

Held at Fence Road Brewery, a change from previous years where events were held at libraries or municipal buildings, the ninth Warwick Story Share featured 12 Warwick residents sharing five-minute “story nuggets” about something that happened to them and changed them. Organizers said the change in venue offered a different vibe and was appreciated by the audience.

The 12 stories shared included a tale of a life-changing encounter with a doe and her fawn, and the unusual road that took a nurse to motherhood. Of particular note was the last story, as told by Dan Doyle, the owner of the Fence Road Brewery. He related how he looked out the window of his college dormitory on the first day of his freshman year and saw two people playing Frisbee and how that “cosmic serendipity” not only changed his life forever, but how it is changing Warwick 50 years later.

After the event concluded, Beverly Braxton, WTPW’s founder said “As always, there was an almost visible pulling together of the audience as these very different stories were told and the fact that for the first time we were holding Story Share in a setting like the Fence Road Brewery made the connecting even easier and I’m looking forward to future Story Shares in taverns and breweries throughout the villages and hamlets of the Warwick community.”

The next Warwick Story Share is planned for this fall. Any Warwick residents who might be interested in telling one of their “story nuggets” in a convivial setting before a receptive audience, should contact wethepeoplewarwick.org.