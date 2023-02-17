Warwick. Special performance of ‘Xanadu’ musical for seniors

The Warwick Valley High School Drama Club will present a tea and performance of their spring musical, “Xanadu” on March 16 for senior citizens who reside in the Warwick Valley Central School District.

The special early performance will take place at Warwick Valley High School.

Based on the film of the same name (with Gene Kelly & Olivia Newton-John), Xanadu follows a lost artist and his muse, with a central theme of following our dreams despite our limitations.

The $5 cost includes tea, coffee and baked goods and the performance. Tea service begins at 3 p.m. and the curtain rises at 4 p.m. Call 845-987-3000 to make reservations.