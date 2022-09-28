WVHS Drama Club announces their 2022-2023 theatrical season

Warwick Valley High School Drama Club has announced its is 2022-2023 theatrical season program that includes its children’s theater series with Goldilocks and the Three Pigs.

In this fractured fairy tale, a frantic Goldilocks runs from a witch and finds herself in the home of the Three Pigs, still recovering from their encounter with the Big Bad Wolf. Audiences will meet some familiar and some new fairy tale characters as they help each other overcome obstacles and dash their way through Storybook Land. Directing the production is Ruth Trovato, a French teacher in the high school. They will have three performances on November 4 and 5, 2022.

In March of 2023, the club will present for the first time the comedy musical, Xanadu. This Tony Award-nominated, roller skating, campy musical adventure about following your dreams despite limitations, follows a lost artist and his Greek muse, who inspires love, laughter and the world’s first roller disco in this 1980s glitter explosion. Some of the 80s classic songs found in the show include “I’m Alive,” “Evil Woman,” and, of course, the title song. Based on the cult classic movie of the same title, which starred Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly, Xanadu amuses adults and children.

Returning to direct the musical for his 24th year is the club’s advisor, Nick DiLeo. Joining him are Ruth Trovato and Donna Nestor as co-producers, Beth Maisonet as choreographer, Noreen Hanson as vocal director, and Rocco Manno and the WVHS set design class as set creators. Xanadu will have three performances on March 17 and 18, 2023.