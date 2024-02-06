Warwick seeks funding for water infrastructure upgrades

In his regular “Supervisor’s Corner” blog, Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer gave some updates regarding the state of the town. For example, Dwyer noted that DPW crews had been working with Orange and Rockland to trim and cut trees along the town’s rights of ways. This work helps to ensure power lines are clear from potential fallen tree limbs.

The West Side Water District in Greenwood Lake recently suffered a water main break. In response, Dwyer said, “The town board will continue working diligently to seek out grant funding for that water district and all of our water / sewer infrastructure town-wide. We have begun the application process through NYS for both state and federal funding to upgrade our infrastructure. Without some sort of grant funding, these necessary projects are simply unaffordable for residents to absorb.”

The town of Warwick is continuing its search for part-time seasonal employees to serve as groundskeepers at a rate of $15.75 to $20 per hour, depending on qualifications. Job duties include mowing, maintenance, pool work, litter removal, snow shoveling, salting, cleaning of interior / exterior of town buildings and facilities and potential wood-working. Anyone interested in applying is asked to apply through the supervisor’s office by submitting a cover letter, resume and Orange County Civil Service application form to secretary@townofwarwick.org.