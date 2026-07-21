Warwick’s Patriot’s Path coming soon to Veterans Memorial Park

On the morning of July 20, Warwick Village Mayor Michael Newhard and Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer joined Sen. James Skoufis along with veterans, students and community members to announce the Patriot’s Path. Located of Warwick’s Veterans Memorial Park, the project is made possible by $734,500 in state funding, secured by Skoufis.

The Village of Warwick expects to begin work on the Patriot’s Path next month and is looking for more opportunities to involve the community, Senator Skoufis’ office shared. The path is intended to honor the service and sacrifice of local veterans past and present.

“The Village of Warwick is rich in history, and I am proud to help them preserve and memorialize the bravery and service of our local veterans,” said Skoufis. “Memorials like the Patriot’s Path foster civic gratitude and unity, and this investment will enrich this community for generations to come.”

“The Patriots Path has been an exciting project for our community,” said Mayor Newhard. “The path will define Veterans Memorial Park in a significant way. Creating a three-dimensional journey through time that depicts historic periods and Warwick’s connection to military conflicts is truly remarkable. The involvement of the task force and our veterans has been crucial to the development of the project. This has been a multi-generational collaboration, with history students from Warwick Valley High School researching the various time periods and helping to create a compelling story of conflict and culture. The project has been designed under the direction of KaN Studios, a women-owned landscape architecture firm based in Kingston, New York.”

Newhard acknowledged Sen. Skoufis for his work to secure financial funding for the project. He also thanked designers Karine Duteil and Nadej Hocini; Town Historian Sue Gardner; the Patriots Path task force and advisory committee; Melissa Hamilton and Joe Mita; the history students from Warwick Valley High School; Parks and Recreation Liaison Trustee Carly Foster; and the Village Board.

“Patriot’s Path is a tremendous investment in preserving Warwick’s rich military history while honoring the sacrifices of those who served our nation,” said Town of Warwick Supervisor Jesse Dwyer. “I thank Senator James Skoufis for securing the funding to make this project possible and commend Mayor Michael Newhard and the Village Board for their vision in creating a destination that will educate, inspire, and serve as a lasting tribute to our veterans for generations to come.”