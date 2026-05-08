Warwick resident publishes first children’s book

Warwick resident Cameron Pennings has published her first children’s book, “The Ground - Bound Dragon.”

The story follows a dragon who was born differently. Throughout the tail, the dragon discovers that her differences are not weaknesses, but in fact are what makes her extraordinary. The story sends a message of acceptance, confidence, resilience, self-worth, and determination.

Cameron’s mother, Monica Pennings, celebrated her accomplishment.



“I love the message that this book sends. The feedback that I have received has made me so proud. What I personally took from the book was that your disabilities do not define you. Through the reviews and other feedback, I have proudly noticed what other people took from the book. For example, one mom of a child who has a disability thanked me for raising a daughter who ‘recognizes that you don’t have to be “perfect” to be absolutely perfect.’”

“The Ground - Bound Dragon” is available for purchase on Amazon.