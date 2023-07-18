Warwick Police Officer Jordan Tetreault released from hospital

Warwick Police Officer Jordan Tetreault began the next stage of her recovery on Monday, July 17.

Less than one week after the horrific accident, she was released from Westchester Medical Center and transported to a rehabilitation facility.

As she was wheeled out of the trauma center and into an ambulance, Warwick Police officers and dispatchers along with many other agencies were there in full force to show their support.

“We continue to be grateful for all of the messages and prayers for Jordan,” said Chief John Rader. “We would like to thank the following agencies who participated today to support her and assist us with the escort to the rehabilitation facility: Warwick EMS, Warwick FD, NY State Police, Greenwood Lake PD, Town of Ramapo PD, Orangetown PD, Stony Point PD, Town of Haverstraw PD, Rockland County Sheriff’s Office and Rockland County PBA.”

Tetreault still has a long road ahead to recovery. To help alleviate some of the financial burdens and allow the focus to be on healing and rehabilitation, the Warwick PBA is hosting a 10-13 fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 12, beginning at noon at the Pine Island Firehouse, located at 675 County Route 1 in Pine Island.

For those unable to attend the event but would like to show their support, donations to Officer Jordan Tetreault can be made by online at fundthefirst.com.