Warwick. News in Brief

The following items are provided by Supervisor Michael P. Sweeton:

Orange County recently instituted a charge on each load of recycling brought to the Orange County Transfer Station that contains more than 10% contaminated waste. According to town recycle vendor, Marangi Disposal, there are Warwick residents who are mixing trash with recycling. They will be reporting addresses to the town, and those residents will be notified by letter to rectify this. Recycle materials should be loose and not in plastic bags. Download the free Recycle Coach app at the iTunes Store and Google Play and utilize the comprehensive “What Goes Where?” search tool to see if an item is a recycling item or trash. A full list of acceptable recyclable materials is also available via www.townofwarwick.org.

To comply with State regulations, the town has issued the Annual Water Quality Reports (AWQR) for all water districts for 2022. These reports can be viewed on the Town website, www.townofwarwick.org. If you are served by municipal water, please view the report for your district.

Coming events

· June 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the Village of Greenwood Lake will hold its annual street fair. Family fun for all with good food, great items for sale and activities for folks of all ages. While there, visit the beautiful Waterfront Park, the prettiest spot on the lake.

· Also on June 10, the Warwick Valley Gardeners will dedicate a new water feature in the butterfly garden from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The gift to the town is one of many that these volunteers have given for the enjoyment of all. They plant and maintain many gardens throughout the town, including Railroad Green and the planters in front of Town Hall.

· The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. in the Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway.

Log on to www.townofwarwick.org for more information.