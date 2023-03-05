Warwick. ‘Mushrooms in Your Own Backyard’ workshop

Orange Environment Inc., an Orange County-based environmental organization, is hosting “Practice Sustainable Living – Grow Mushrooms in Your Own Backyard” on March 18 at the Warwick Valley Community Center. There will be both a morning and an afternoon session.

The morning session will be taught by Peter Lai, a certified Permaculture Design instructor. It will cover general information on mushrooms, their life cycle, medicinal applications, and methods for growing different kinds of mushrooms - like shiitake, stropharia, and lion mane – on tree logs, totems, and woodchip beds. Harvesting, growing them for food in your backyard, and the economics of growing them on a small farm will also be discussed. The workshop runs from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The fee for the session is $35 ($30 if an Orange Environment member).

The afternoon session will be taught by Joseph Gregoire, an experienced mushroom grower in Warwick. Attendees will be instructed on how to prepare logs for inoculation of shiitake spore plugs into holes in the logs. This is a hands-on instructional activity. Logs and materials will be provided for participants to take home to grow and reap a harvest. A demo on cultivating stropharia will also be presented. The session runs from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and the fee is $45 ($40 if Orange Environment member).

Both sessions will be at the Warwick Valley Community Center, 11 Hamilton Ave, Warwick, NY, Saturday, March 18, 2023. If you are staying for both sessions, please bring your own lunch. Nonmembers attending both sessions pay only $72.

The sessions are limited to 20 participants. Registration and payment are due by March 9. Register online at http://orangeenvironment.square.site/.

For additional information contact peterl@frontiernet.net.