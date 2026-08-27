Warwick Historical Society to host wine and cheese tasting

The Warwick Historical Society invites the community to experience an afternoon of exceptional wines, artisanal cheeses, and local history during its 45th Annual Wine & Cheese Event on Sunday, Sept. 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the historic 1810 House, 80 Main Street, Warwick.

More than simply a wine tasting, this event is an educational experience led by renowned wine educator Amanda Marsh O’Rourke. Guests will enjoy four wine and cheese pairing stations, each carefully selected to showcase complementary flavors while providing insight into the art of pairing wine and food.

In addition to the featured pairings, Amanda and Peck’s Wine & Spirits will select several additional wines for guests to sample. This expanded selection gives guests the opportunity to discover new wines they may enjoy and perhaps find a new favorite. An order form will be available for guests who would like to purchase any of the featured wines. Thanks to the generosity of Peck’s, $3 from every bottle purchased through the event will be donated to the historical society, directly supporting the society’s mission of preserving, sharing and celebrating Warwick’s history.

Guests will also enjoy an expansive table featuring specialty cheeses and international sweet and savory accompaniments from around the world, offering the opportunity to continue sampling throughout the afternoon while enjoying the historic surroundings of the 1810 House and Herb Wheel Garden.

Admission includes access to The 1810 Gallery, where visitors may explore “Under the Colors,” the society’s newest exhibition featuring a remarkable collection of historic American flags and military artifacts, many of which have not been publicly displayed in decades.

Tickets are $50 for Warwick Historical Society members and $60 for non-members. Guests must be 21 years of age or older.

Space is limited.

For tickets and additional information, visit the calendar page of www.whsny.org.