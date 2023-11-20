Warwick Fire Department Auxiliary to hold holiday shopping spree

Get your holiday shopping taken care of while helping to support the Warwick Fire Department! The Warwick Fire Department Auxiliary will be holding its annual “Holiday Shopping Spree” on Saturday, December 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Warwick Fire Department (200 West Street, Warwick).

This event will include a variety of holiday-themed merchandise, crafted items, homemade goods, and home party products by local vendors. Attendees can also try their chance at winning a raffle for a basket of vendor goods. Refreshments will also be available.

For questions, contact Heather Gardner at 845-222-2855, hgardner@warwick.net, or hgardner28@gmail.com. For more information about the auxiliary, visit Facebook.com/WFDAUX.