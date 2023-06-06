Warwick. Farmers Market food waste collection volunteers needed

Last year, Sustainable Warwick launched a pilot project at the Farmers Market to collect food scraps to transport to a local farm for composting.

Things began small with only a couple of five gallon buckets a week but ended strong with over 25 buckets a week. And when Mother Nature has worked her magic, those buckets of food scraps will come back as finished compost, and tons of material will not end up in the land fill.

This year the system has been streamlined so that all that has to be done is collection of the food scraps at the Farmers Market from 9 - 11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. - 2pm. The Farmers Market provides the tent, table and chairs and the materials needed are all there ready to go. All that is needed are volunteers to show up and engage the folks who bring their food scraps.

Sustainable Warwick is looking for a corps of volunteers willing to fill the two-person shifts during the entire Farmers Market season, which runs from June until Thanksgiving. They are looking for enough volunteers so people will only end up doing two to three shifts over the next six months.

To volunteer, log onto https://rb.gy/22rn0 to note your availability and the Compost Committee will connect to confirm and to put you on the schedule.