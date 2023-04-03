Warwick. Sustainable living workshops focus on vegetables

Orange Environment, Inc. is hosting “Practice Sustainable Living” workshops focusing how to prepare soil through home composting and soil conservation to grow vegetables.

Two sessions will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Warwick Valley Community Center, 11 Hamilton Ave. in Warwick with instructor Keith Riddick, an expert gardener with extensive training in vegetable gardening.

The morning session - “Growing Organic Vegetables From Seed to Harvest” - runs from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Topics include: germinating seeds, improving soil for planting organically, succession planting, irrigation methods, using natural methods for pest, disease, and weed control, crop rotation, companion planting, container and herb gardening. It will include a demo on starting vegetables in the spring.

The 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. afternoon session is “Home Composting, Water and Soil Conservation.” Topics include: making compost, exploring the soil/food web, basic ingredients and composting techniques, establishing and maintaining a composting system, types of composters and how to build your own, using compost and compost tea in your garden, how to use less water in your garden, building infiltration swales to conserve water and prevent erosion, soil fertility and soil amendments. A demo on how to construct an A-Frame to define contour lines and build compost bins will be included.

The sessions are $35 each. The cost to attend both sessions is $60. Please bring your own lunch and drinks.

Log onto http://orangeenvironment.square.site/ to register. For more information, email peterl@frontiernet.net or orangeenvironment@gmail.com.