Warwick celebrates the first night of Hanukkah

The Warwick community gathered at Lewis Park Thursday evening to celebrate the start of Hanukkah. Moshe Schwartzberg, owner of Forever Jewelers, led the lighting of the village menorah, a custom he has overseen for the past 30 years.

Schwartzberg preceded the lighting by telling the story of Hanukkah to the crowd of mixed ages and backgrounds that included such notable Warwick residents as Mayor Michael Newhard and other village trustees. Although he is not a figure associated with Hanukkah, Santa was present to show his support.

Guests were treated to latkes (fried potato pancakes) and sufganiyot (doughnuts), both traditional Hanukkah foods, provided by Wolfies of Warwick, which Schwartzberg also owns. Children were treated to bags of gelt, or chocolate coins, and candy filled dreidels, the special tops that denote the miracle of Hanukkah.

Speaking to The Warwick Advertiser ahead of the event, Schwartzberg said he continues to lead the Hanukkah lighting as a way to give back to the community. “People of all backgrounds come together. The kids love it. It’s a nice thing.”

Schwartzberg was joined by Rabbi Meir Borenstein who serves as the spiritual leader of Chabad of Orange County in Goshen. After Schwartzberg recited the Hanukkah blessings, Rabbi Borenstein led attendees in the singing of traditional Hanukkah songs.

“Each night we increase another candle of Hanukkah, so too we must increase in good deeds to each other and spread light in this world,” Rabbi Bornstein told the Advertiser.