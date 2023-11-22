Holiday Happenings

New Jersey

Thursday, Nov. 23

10th Annual Sandyston Recreation Gobble Hobble 5K: Fun run for children ages 10 and younger at 8:30 a.m. 5K begins at 9 a.m. Race fee is $25. Visit runsignup.com to register online. Address: The Sandyston municipal building, 133 Route 645.

17th Annual Krogh’s Turkey Trot: Fun run at 8:15 a.m., 5K run/walk at 8:45 a.m. starting and ending at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub. 5K costs $35 and Fun Run costs $20. To register online, visit runsignup.com. Address: 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta

Annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot: Race starts at 8 a.m. at Holy Counselor Lutheran Church. Registration is $25 for adults in advance and $30 on race day. For flocks of four or more, registration is $20 for each participant. Children younger than 10 admitted free. Bring a nonperishable item to donate to local food pantries. All proceeds go to Harvest House. Address: 68 Sand Hill Road, Sussex.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Franklin Tree Lighting: Franklin Pond, 6 Cork Hill Road

Christmas Village at the Shoppes at Lafayette: The Christmas Village is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with carolers and vendors in village hall and the green. There will be a tree lighting at 5 p.m., and Santa from 5 to 7 p.m. Rain or shine. Address: 75 Route 15., Lafayette

Annual Holiday Parade: Holiday music, floats and more at 10 a.m. on Spring Street in Newton.

Lusscroft Holiday Event: This annual benefit features three historic buildings open to the public, vendors, food and live music at Lusscroft Farm from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and free for those younger than 18. Funds raised go to restoration projects at Lusscroft. Address: 50 Neilson Road, Wantage

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Lafayette TREP$ Marketplace: Fourth through eighth-grade entrepreneurs will be selling items and holiday gifts at 6 p.m. at Lafayette Township School, 178 Beaver Run Road.

Friday, Dec. 1

German Christmas Fair: From 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Sussex County Fairgrounds Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Cost is $10 for those age 13 and older and $7 for senior citizens. The event is free for veterans and children age 12 and younger. Money raised will be donated to local nonprofit organizations. Rain or shine. Address: 37 Plains Road, Augusta

Newton Tree Lighting: Newton Town Hall at 5 p.m.

Quiet Time with Santa: Hosted by Vernon PAL and Vernon Township Recreation from 5 to 6 p.m. at Vernon Township Senior Center. Use the rear entrance. Address: 21 Church St., Vernon

Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony: Free Games, performances, hot cocoa and photos with Santa at 6:30 p.m. at the Vernon Township Fire Department. Address: 535 Route 515, Vernon

Saturday, Dec. 2

Second Annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair: Photos with Santa Claus, craft corner, and music and performances from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2 Pines Road in Branchville. Breakfast and lunch will be served in the Bulldog Cafe. Benefits the Frankford Township School PTA.

17th Annual Christmas in the Village: Jefferson Township Arts Committee will host performances and events throughout the village, including a Gingerbread House Contest at Milton United Methodist Church, tours of the Jefferson Museum decorated for the holidays with costumed docents, and a Village Marketplace at Jefferson Township Firehouse with arts, crafts and merchandise vendors. Admission is free to all venues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sparta Happy Holidays 2023: A holiday performance for senior citizens by Dance Expression Dance Arts students, family and teachers. Performances will be at 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. in Sparta High School auditorium. Free for all senior citizens age 62 and older. For general admission tickets, call 973-823-9500. Address: 70 W Mountain Road, Sparta

West Milford Christmas Craft Fair: Vendors, crafts, music, food, Santa and more from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 1911 Union Valley Road, Hewitt.

West Milford Holiday Celebration: Hosted by the Association for Special Children & Families, from 12:15 to 2:15 p.m. at the Almond Church. Bring a small wrapped gift for Santa to give to your child. RSVP to Julie at 973-728-8744 or julie@ascfamily.org. Address: 184 Marshall Hill Road, West Milford

Sunday, Dec. 3

Live Nativity: All are welcome for refreshments and crafts for children at 5:30 p.m. at Frankford Plains United Methodist Church, 99 Plains Road, Augusta.

Annual Tree Lighting: Crafts, photo with Santa, and hot cocoa and cookies at 6 p.m. at the firehouse. Music by the Lenape Valley Regional High School band and chorus. Address: 225 Route 206, Byram.

Tree Lighting: All are welcome to enjoy free hot chocolate and the tree lighting at 6 p.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church. Address: 1911 Union Valley Road, Hewitt.

Community Tree Lighting: Ziegler Dance Centre will sponsor a free holiday show at 4:30 p.m. in Viking Village’s upper parking lot, Route 94, McAfee. The show will feature musicians from the Vernon Township High School Brass Ensemble and Growing & Knowing Academy Singers and dancers from Ziegler Dance Centre. Guest appearance by Santa and some of his magical friends in the Winter Wonderland walk-through.

Monday, Dec. 4

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony with Santa: 6 p.m. at the West Milford municipal building, 1480 Union Valley Road. Carols and music. Free cup of hot cocoa and food for sale from the Helm and the Brownie Bar. Winner of Business Decorating Contest will be announced.

Saturday, Dec. 9

New Jersey Franklin Mistletoe Market: Handmade crafts, baked goods and more. Free admission from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Franklin Presbyterian Church, 11-13 Main St., Franklin

“The Nutcracker:” Presented by the Centre for Dance Artistry at 2 p.m. at Newton High School. General admission tickets are $21.19; children under 3 admitted free. To buy tickets in advance, visit thecentrefordanceartistry.com

Operation Toy Train: The train stops at Newfoundland Train Station, 1667 Green Pond Road, from 2:55 to 3:25 p.m.; Sparta Train Station, 30 Station Road, from 4 to 4:20 p.m.; and at New Jersey Veterans’ Memorial Park, 50 Vernon Crossing Road, Vernon, from 4:50 to 5:30 p.m.

From 1 to 6 p.m. in Sparta, there will be free games, crafts, face painting, Touch-a-Truck, model train display, ice carving and robotics demonstrations. Brick and Brew pizza truck, Sparta Dairy Ice Cream and Patty Cakes baked goods available for purchase. Drop off new unwrapped toys at the station from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8 and noon to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 9.

Vernon Menorah Lighting: Ceremony at 7 p.m. at Vernon Township Fire Department, County Road 515.

Sunday, Dec. 10

Breakfast with Santa: All you can eat sausage, home fries, pancakes, french toast and eggs from 8 to 11 a.m. at Branchville Hose Company #1. Cost is $12 for adults, $6 for kids ages 3-12, free for children under 3. Address: 1 Railroad Ave., Branchville

Saturday, Dec. 16

Franklin Band’s annual Holiday Concert: The band will play classic favorites of the holiday season as well as some new music. There will be special guests from the North Pole at 2 p.m. Admission free; donations appreciated. Address: Franklin Borough Elementary School, 50 Washington St.

Wreaths Across America: Newton ceremony at noon at Old Newton Burial Ground, behind 75-79 Main St. Sponsored by the Sussex County Historical Society. Parking in the old McGuire lot courtesy of SCCC.

Also, ceremony and wreath-laying at noon at Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Sparta.

Also, ceremony at noon at Cedar Heights Cemetery in West Milford. After the ceremony, remembrance wreaths will be placed on the graves of veterans in Cedar Heights, St. Joseph’s and West Milford Presbyterian Church cemeteries.

“Magic in Toyland:” John Bundy and Morgan will present their magic story of toymaker Papa Gepetto going to work for Santa at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Sparta Avenue Stage, 10 Sparta Ave. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for senior citizens and children. For information, go online to spartamagic.com

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Blue Christmas Service: Service of readings, hymns and remembrance at 7 p.m. at Frankford Plains United Methodist Church, 99 Plains Road, Augusta.

Ongoing:

Victorian Christmas at Ringwood Manor: Tours of the Ringwood Manor House available Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Sunday, Dec 17. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for children 5 to 12 years old. Located at 1304 Sloatsburg Road, Ringwood

New York

Friday, Nov. 24



Village of Warwick Annual Tree Lighting and Donation Drive: The tree lighting begins at 6:30 p.m. accompanied by caroling, and a donation drive in Lewis Park next to the Old School Baptist Church on the corner of Church and Main Streets in Warwick. The Warwick Fire Department will collect coats, non-perishable food and new, unwrapped toy donations. Contact warwickfire150@gmail.com for more info.

Love Local Makers Market: Shop from more than 40 local artists and artisans to find the perfect holiday gifts from a selection of various handmade goods, crafts and more at Lewis Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $3 admission benefits the Warwick Historical Society and Wickham Works. Rain date in Nov. 25. Address: Lewis Park, Village of Warwick

Saturday, Nov 25

10th annual Greenwood Lake Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting: Music, food and shopping plus adult beverage bar, fire pits, children’s crafts and caroling hayrides from noon to 6 p.m. at Ben Winstanley Park on Windermere Avenue in Greenwood Lake. Tree lighting at dusk will be accompanied by Christmas carols featuring Warwick Valley High School choral students.

32nd Annual Turkey Trot: 5K Walk and Run following the course of Smith’s Clove Park in Monroe. The cost is $25 for adults, $18 for children 13-18 years old, $50 for families (one adult and two or more children), and free for children under 12 years old. The top three finalists in each category will receive medals, and one trophy is awarded to the overall winner of each age category. Paid, registered participants will receive a complimentary t-shirt with their registration fee on race day. Children under 12 are welcome to purchase t-shirts on race day too. Age categories are: 12 and under, 13-17, 18-29, 30-45, 46-55, 56-65, 66-79 and 80+. Pre-registration check-in and race-day registration both begin at 7:45 a.m., and the race starts at 9 a.m. Smith’s Clove Park, 133 Spring St., Monroe.

Sunday, Nov. 26

10th Annual Christkindlmarket: Shop from more than 100 vendors inside and curbside of the Erie Trackside Manor in this enchanting Christmas market in downtown Port Jervis from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. near 1 Jersey Ave. Free admission and parking. The celebration will also feature horse and carriage rides, music by the Jingleheimer German Band and a comedy performance by Hilby the Skinny German Juggle Boy. Email floralaurapj@yahoo.com for questions.

Friday, Dec. 1

CCE Orange County Holiday Workshops: All three workshops begin with a demonstration, then participants are guided through their own projects with provided materials. Choose from the Kissing Ball workshop from 10 a.m. to noon, the Holiday Wreath workshop or Tabletop Tree workshop, both offered from 2 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. The cost is $45 per person, per session, with each session limited to the first 20 registered participants. Participants should pre-register by Monday, Nov. 27, at www.cceorangecounty.org/gardening, or by calling Susan Degidio at 845 344-1234 ext. 240. Address: Cornell Cooperative Extension Orange County, 18 Seward Ave., Suite 300 (third floor), Middletown

Saturday, Dec. 2



51st Annual Rick Drew Holiday Parade: An evening parade featuring floats with holiday lights taking place at 4 p.m. Lineup begins on Hammond St., at the top of Sussex Street and W. Main Street in Port Jervis.

Open Studio and Holiday Shop: Attendees of all ages can participate in the Create Your Own Constellation workshop by choosing from a variety of limited edition design options for creating festive steel stars with Agrisculpture. Then visit Amy Lewis Sweetman’s farm studio to shop for locally handcrafted holiday gifts. Happening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 17 County Route 1A, Warwick. For more information, visit agrisculpture.com or call 914-213-1598.

Winter Wonderland at Rest Haven: Greet Santa and Mrs. Claus as they arrive by helicopter at the Museum Village gates in Monroe at 10 a.m. Then they will parade along Route 17M to Rest Haven, 236 High St. in Monroe for visits with the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free and open to the public. For more information, visit museumvillage.org or email info@helenkellermonroeny.com.

Catholic Charities Goshen Christmas house tour: Guests are invited to take a look inside a selection of private homes in the greater Goshen area, masterfully decorated for the holiday season. Ticketed visitors can go inside the homes to view Christmas Decor from 1 to 5 p.m. on self-guided tours, or follow a tour map provided with ticket purchase on the Outdoor Lights Driving Tour. The indoor tours cost $40 per person when purchased by Monday, Nov. 27, and $45 per person thereafter. The outdoor driving tours cost $25 per car when purchased by the deadline and $30 per car thereafter. Purchase tickets online at www.cccsos.org or by calling 845-294-5124. All proceeds support Catholic Charities of Orange, Sullivan and Ulster programs to aid residents in need.

Tenth annual Santapalooza: Begins at 8 a.m. at Jersey Paddle Boards, 622 Jersey Ave., Greenwood Lake

Sunday, Dec. 3



Lakeside Ladies Auxiliary Holiday Shopping Extravaganza: Donate $5 or three cans of nonperishable food for a local charity and receive one free raffle ticket to participate in the vendor raffle, or purchase 50/50 raffle tickets. Refreshments will be available and there will be a visit from Santa. Event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lakeside Fire and Rescue Company, 147 W. Mombasha Road, Monroe

Thursday, Dec. 7

Third Annual Greenwood Lake Menorah Lighting: Lighting at 5:30 p.m. at Winstanley Park, 141 Windermere Ave. Dreidel tournament and latke party at 6 p.m. at B’nai Torah Shul, 14 Lakes Road, Greenwood Lake

Warwick Menorah Lighting: Lighting and history talk by Moshe Schwartzberg from Forever Jewelers at 5 p.m. in Lewis Park, 80 Main St., Warwick

Saturday, Dec. 9

Central Valley Menorah Lighting: All are welcome to this free, outdoor Menorah lighting event followed by an indoor reception with music, latkes, donuts, and crafts in the large party room at Hudson’s Ice Cream from 4 to 5 p.m. Address: 250 RT-32 Central Valley, N.Y.

Village of Monroe Winter Festival: Celebrate the season with the Village of Monroe between the ponds throughout Lake Street in Monroe from 3 to 6 p.m. with food, music, vendors and more.

Winter Wonderland Psychic Faire: Start your holiday shopping with goods from a variety of small businesses and local artists, and enjoy food and drinks from Blue Arrow Farm. Psychics will be offering readings. Tickets are $8 at the door. Happening both Dec. 9 and 10 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, 92 Glenwood Road., Pine Island

Sunday, Dec. 10

Operation Toy Train Donation Event(s): Donate new, unwrapped toys to the nonprofit Toys for Tots Collection Train when it rolls into town this holiday season. Participate in on-site activities sponsored by local businesses, meet Santa, and more. For more information, visit operationtoytrain.org. Local locations and times are Kuiken Brothers, 33 South St., Warwick, from 9:45 to 10 :20 a.m., and the lot adjacent to Cancun Inn, 1398 Kings Highway, Sugar Loaf, from 10:35 to 11:10 a.m.

Breakfast with Santa: Visit the Trout Brook Engine & Hose Company firehouse for a breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus, prepared by local volunteers from 8 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for kids and seniors, and free for kids under 5. Address: 712 Lakes Road, Monroe

Whoville Returns to Port Jervis: Bring your camera and visit Whoville in Port Jervis for special guest appearances by The Grinch, plenty of Whos, and lots of fun at this free, family-friendly event open to the public from 3 to 5 p.m. in downtown Port Jervis near 1 Jersey Ave. Email floralaurapj@yahoo.com for more information.

Chester Menorah Lighting: Outdoor lighting with latkes, hot cider, donuts, and Chanukah songs at 6:30 p.m. at Chester Borough Municipal Field Gazebo. Call 752-619-8829 for more information. Address: 155 Main St., Chester

Monroe Chanukah Celebration: Chabad Orange County will host a Fire and Ice Chanukah Celebration and Israel Unity Concert with indoor and outdoor events at the Chabad House, including an outdoor menorah lighting, Hebrew School choir, indoor falafel fest and more. Call 845-782-2770 for more information. Address: 94 Gilbert St., Monroe

Saturday, Dec. 16

Wreaths Across America Veterans Remembrance Ceremony: Help remember and honor local heroes by sponsoring or volunteering to place a wreath on a veteran’s grave at the following cemeteries: Cemetery of Highlands, 634 NY-32, Highland Mills, and Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, Remembrance ceremonies will take place at noon. All are welcome to attend and honor our veterans. Visit wreathsacrossamerica.org to sponsor a wreath or volunteer.

Fire Storm Roller Derby Holiday Mixer: Roll on in for open scrimmage and Season’s Beatings where skaters of all levels from all around are welcome to strap in and dash on starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 pre-sale and $15 at the door, and $20 for all participating skaters, including a shirt. Visit Fire Storm Roller Derby’s Facebook page for the link to purchase tickets in advance. Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Fire Storm Roller Derby. Contact nyfirestorm@gmail.com for more information. Address: 1717 Route 17M, Goshen

Winter Wonderland Designer Bag Bingo: Support the South Blooming Grove Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary with fun prizes and authentic designer handbags. Tickets are $50 per person including two books of 10-game bingo cards, door prize tickets and one blotter. Doors open at 5 p.m. Limited seating available; to reserve your seat send a Venmo payment to @Christina-Castellano-12. Email sbgfdlax@gmail.com for questions. Address: South Blooming Grove Fire Department, 819 Route 208, Monroe

Ongoing or Multiple Dates:

Photos with Santa: Kids, families and pets are invited to get their photos with Santa from Thursday, Nov. 30, until Sunday, Dec. 24, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Galleria at Crystal Run, 1 Galleria Dr., Middletown

Greenwood Lake Theatre presents A Christmas Carol(ing): The theatre will present this holiday concert and a community sing-along event on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 3, at noon at the Warwick Institute of Culture. Admission is $10. Visit greenwoodlaketheatre.org for tickets and more information. Refreshments will be available at both performances. Address: 46 Bowen Road, Warwick

Village of Warwick, Home for the Holidays: Celebrate the holiday season in the Village of Warwick with these ongoing events. Visit Railroad Avenue to take a free horse and buggy ride, weather permitting, on Dec. 9, 10, 16, and 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Get your visit with Santa on the Railroad Green Dec. 10, from noon to 2 p.m. Visit the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce website for schedule changes due to weather and for more information.

Holiday Lights in Bloom: The Orange County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Conservation invites the public to this free, 15th annual exhibit at the Orange County Arboretum where visitors walk through a variety of light displays from 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Nov. 24 through Dec. 30. For more information, visit orangecountyarboretum.org. Pets are not permitted. No buses, nor groups larger than 15 permitted. Closed on Christmas Eve. Address: Thomas Bull Memorial Park, 41 Grove St., Hamptonburgh

Pennsylvania

Saturday, Nov. 25

Lackawaxen Tree Lighting: The tree lighting starts at 6 p.m. at Lackawaxen Fire Department. Coffee, hot chocolate, cookies & cupcakes will be provided. There will also be a special visit from Santa. Address: 774 Route 590, Lackawaxen

Saturday, Dec. 2

Light up Milford: Get into the holiday spirit in Milford with activities throughout town all day long. Enjoy extended shopping hours, luminaries lighting the streets and the tree lighting with Santa. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The tree lighting will be at 4 p.m. Address: 201 Broad Street, Milford

Saturday, Dec. 9

Visit with Santa: Parents, bring your cameras for photos with Santa from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Shohola Railroad and Historical Society’s Caboose, 132 Route 434.

Breakfast with Santa: Enjoy breakfast with Santa at Silver Birches Resort. Cost is $24 for adults, $16 for children 12 and under, and includes gingerbread cookie decorating. Reservations required. Address: 205 Pennsylvania 507, Hawley

Sunday, Dec. 10

Traditional German Christmas Service: All are invited to attend this service filled with Christmas carols, hymns, Scripture, prayers and homily in the German language at 2 p.m. at the Milford Bible Church, 110 Foxcroft Drive, Milford

Santa Crawl for Autism: Pike Autism Support Services of Northeastern Pennsylvania will host a Santa Crawl from 2 to 7 p.m. Attendees are encouranged to dress as Santa, a reindeer or elf, or in an ugly sweater. The crawl starts Log Tavern Brewing will end with cookies and a costume contest at Jive Bar and Lounge. There are four stops total, featuring appetizers, drink specials, music and dancing. Donations support Pike Autism Support Services (PASS). Tickets are $25 on Eventbrite.com. Address: 309 East Harford Street, Milford

Saturday, Dec. 16

Candy Cane Catastrophe Stem Challenge: Kids are invited to the Milford branch of the Pike County Public Library to construct a lightweight shipping container to carry candy canes to the North Pole safely. They will use household materials to build the lightest container possible and “ship” it across the library, while enjoying holiday muic and hot chocolate. Address: 119 East Harford Street, Milford

A Christmas Carol: A Live Interactive Family Experience: Actors and carolers bring scenes from Charles Dickens A Christmas Carol to life as audience members are encouraged to interact with the characters. Tickets start at $30, and are available on Ticketmaster. There will be showings both Saturday and Sunday. Address: 114 E Catharine Street, Milford

Ongoing or Multiple Dates:

Grey Towers Holiday Mansion Tour: Enjoy a festive guided tour of the mansion decorated for the holidays at the Grey Towers National Historic Site starting Monday, Dec. 4, through Sunday, Dec. 16. Tours run at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. Admission costs $10 for adults and seniors, $5 for children ages 12-18, and is free for children under 12 years old. Reservations are required for groups of 10 or more. Call to make a reservation. Purchase tickets in the visitor center at the historic Letter Box starting at 10:30 a.m. on the day of the tour. For more information, call 570-296-9630 or email sm.fs.greytowers@usda.gov. Address: 151 Grey Towers Drive, Milford

Grey Towers “A Christmas Carol” Performance: The Grey Towers National Historical Site will present the 43rd annual performance of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” mimicking the dramatic performances that were once a popular form of entertainment in the late 1880s. Admission costs $30 per person for the general public and $15 per person for students. Purchase tickets online at greytowers.org for any of the following performances: Dec. 1 at 6 p.m., Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. or 6 p.m., Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. Address: 151 Grey Towers Drive, Milford

Send us more holiday events by email to nyoffice@strausnews.com.