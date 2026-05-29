Warwick celebrates Mental Health month

Warwick Cares held its fourth annual mental health awareness celebration May 16 on Railroad Green to encourage everyone to take care of their mental health and dismantle myths around the subject.

During the celebration, Warwick Village Mayor Michael Newhard read a proclamation declaring May as National Mental Health month.

Event focused on youth mental health and wellness

This year’s event focused on youth mental health and wellness and included student speakers, performances by youth bands and wellness programs for children.

Speaking of the youngsters who participated in and made the event possible, Warwick Cares founder Judy Battista, a Warwick resident and mental health advocate, said, “This day shined brighter because of YOU- our youth and young adults! We are deeply inspired by the enthusiasm and the remarkable work you accomplish every day, and yet to do for wellness on your mental health journey. You are a constant source of inspiration to peers. We stand alongside you providing ongoing support, mentorship, fostering hope, encouragement, so you know you are heard, seen, supported, and loved in the place you call home.”

Battista cites data showing a decline in youth suicides with the use of the 988 national number as a promising sign of improvement in mental health awareness. She highlighted Warwick Cares’ efforts to share the 988 number, create message of hope and encourage others to ask for help.

The mental health awareness celebration included support from the Town and Village of Warwick, the Warwick Prevention Coalition, Saint Anthony Community Hospital, The Albert Wisner Public Library, Warwick Valley Middle School as well as other individuals and organizations.

Warwick Cares also acknowledged the support of local businesses who donated to the event’s raffle table and displayed their signs in their storefronts.

Where to seek mental health support

If you, or anybody you know, is in need of mental health support Call/text 988; In OC, NY dial 311; For Emergency dial 911. Text 4 Teens: 845 391-1000.

Warwick Cares Mental Health & Suicide Prevention Initiatives is a 100 percent volunteer organization providing Mental Health Awareness, education & training, peer support, mentoring, life saving signs, community events, and hope year round. For more information contact us at WarwickCaresSigns@gmail.com