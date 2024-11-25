Warwick Advertiser Wrapping Paper Contest is Back

Warwick Advertiser’s annual wrapping paper contest is underway. Kids of all ages are invited to draw their own wrapping paper design and submit their work to a participating retailer before Dec. 5.

After all entries are submitted, a panel of judges will pick semi-finalist designs, which will be printed in the newspaper. Then, Warwick Advertiser readers will vote for their favorites online at warwickadvertiser.com from Dec. 7 and Dec 12.

The winning design will be printed across multiple pages in Warwick Advertiser’s Dec. 20 edition to be used by thousands of local residents as giftwrap this holiday season.

How to Enter the Contest: