Warwick Advertiser Wrapping Paper Contest is Back

Warwick Advertiser’s annual wrapping paper contest is underway. Kids of all ages are invited to draw their own wrapping paper design and submit their work to a participating retailer before Dec. 5.
After all entries are submitted, a panel of judges will pick semi-finalist designs, which will be printed in the newspaper. Then, Warwick Advertiser readers will vote for their favorites online at warwickadvertiser.com from Dec. 7 and Dec 12.
The winning design will be printed across multiple pages in Warwick Advertiser’s Dec. 20 edition to be used by thousands of local residents as giftwrap this holiday season.
How to Enter the Contest:
All drawings must be created on a white 8.5’’x11’’ piece of paper. Bold, bright colors and repetitive patterns work best.
The deadline is Dec. 1, but submitting entries early is highly recommended.
Artists should use markers, paint, crayons or colored pencils. Designs need to be drawn by hand, and cannot incorporate computer illustrations, commercial characters, or store-bought stamps (though kids are welcome to create their own stamps from erasers or potatoes).
Parents should be sure to include their child’s name, age, school and parent’s cell phone number (for notifying the winner) on the back of the drawing.
Mail or drop off entries before Dec. 5 to any of the following participating retailers in Warwick:
Bertoni Gallery: 54 Main St.
Cafe e Dolci: 31 Main St.
Forever Jewelers: 36 Main St.
Newhard’s: 39 Main St.
Shanti Life: 50 Main St.
Warwick Valley Olive Oil: 20 Railroad Ave.
Halligan’s Public House: 22 West St.
Riley & Madden Jewelry: 38 Main St.
Style Counsel: 19 Main St.
Wanderlust Boutique: 28 Railroad Ave.
Dream Donuts: 72 South St.
LaViano Jewelers: 10 Colonial Ave.
Rusty Goat Grill: 46 Main St.
Sweet D’s Inc.: 16 McEwen St.