Voters approve revised Greenwood Lake UFSD budget

Voters in the Greenwood Lake Union Free School District approved the revised 2026-2027 $32,042,475 school budget on June 16 by a vote of 438 to 159. For the average GWL home (assessed at $30,000), this will result in a 4.25 tax increase, or $220 for the year, the district reported.

The revised budget cut $703, 605 from the original, rejected version, and includes such spending cuts as the elimination of an administrator, a teacher, and several staff positions, reduction of hours for some hourly employees as well as reductions and/or elimination in software, contracted services, tutoring, student consumables, transfer to school lunch fund, clubs, field trips and one of the three originally planned bus purchases, the district reported.

“We appreciate the community’s participation and support throughout this process. The revised budget reflects careful review, discussion, and reflection on community feedback. As we move forward, the board remains committed to transparency, ongoing engagement, and ensuring residents continue to have opportunities to share their perspectives on the future of our schools. We are grateful to the GWL Community for supporting this revised budget,” the district shared on its website.