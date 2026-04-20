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Volunteers wanted for Pollination Meadow event May 2

Tuxedo Park. Nature lovers encouraged to join for ‘I Love My Parks Day’

Tuxedo Park /
| 20 Apr 2026 | 09:18
    Volunteers lend a hand at the 2025 “I Love My Parks Day.” Pictured standing by the sign: Eli Hart, Jennifer Weiss, Pam Breeman, Terryanne Gmelch. Kneeling: Michele Lindsay and Susan Christensen.
    Volunteers lend a hand at the 2025 “I Love My Parks Day.” Pictured standing by the sign: Eli Hart, Jennifer Weiss, Pam Breeman, Terryanne Gmelch. Kneeling: Michele Lindsay and Susan Christensen. ( Photo provided.)
    Chris Ahart and Bob Ahart at work at last year’s “I Love My Parks Day.”
    Chris Ahart and Bob Ahart at work at last year’s “I Love My Parks Day.” ( Photo provided.)
    Volunteers from Garden Club of Orange and Dutchess Counties: Standing L-R: Eli Hart and Terryanne Gmelch. Seated: Susan Christensen and Michele Lindsay.
    Volunteers from Garden Club of Orange and Dutchess Counties: Standing L-R: Eli Hart and Terryanne Gmelch. Seated: Susan Christensen and Michele Lindsay. ( Photo provided.)

Volunteers are encouraged to come out on May 2 to help keep the Pollination Meadow in Tuxedo Park a place of natural beauty for all to enjoy.

Part of a New York state event called, “I Love My Parks Day,” 40 to 50 volunteers are expected to contribute by planting donated pollinator plants such as Joe Pye Weed, Coneflower, Sunflower and Milkweed. Activities will include: dig holes, plant, water, clean up, mow and help restore and beautify the area.

Pollination Meadow has been nominated for the third year in a row by the Orange Dutchess Garden Club to be a participating garden.

The event will take place, rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pollination Meadow history

The Pollination Meadow is the site of the original SSI (Station for the Study of Insects) and the first marked nature trail in America, founded by Dr. Frank Lutz and created 100 years ago from 1923-1926. This intention of this location was for people to walk in nature and observe all things around them, sights and smells and natural surroundings. The SSI has been restored by Trailside, PIPC and the Palisades Parks Commission. It is now a one-mile marked trail weaving through the woods and running next to the Indian Kill River behind the Pollination Meadow. The front, by the parking lot, is a three-acre site and has a volunteer group revitalizing the area with pollinator plants, bird boxes, a path and a new children’s area with a sundial installed by a local Eagle Scout.