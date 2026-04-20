Volunteers wanted for Pollination Meadow event May 2

Volunteers are encouraged to come out on May 2 to help keep the Pollination Meadow in Tuxedo Park a place of natural beauty for all to enjoy.

Part of a New York state event called, “I Love My Parks Day,” 40 to 50 volunteers are expected to contribute by planting donated pollinator plants such as Joe Pye Weed, Coneflower, Sunflower and Milkweed. Activities will include: dig holes, plant, water, clean up, mow and help restore and beautify the area.

Pollination Meadow has been nominated for the third year in a row by the Orange Dutchess Garden Club to be a participating garden.

The event will take place, rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pollination Meadow history

The Pollination Meadow is the site of the original SSI (Station for the Study of Insects) and the first marked nature trail in America, founded by Dr. Frank Lutz and created 100 years ago from 1923-1926. This intention of this location was for people to walk in nature and observe all things around them, sights and smells and natural surroundings. The SSI has been restored by Trailside, PIPC and the Palisades Parks Commission. It is now a one-mile marked trail weaving through the woods and running next to the Indian Kill River behind the Pollination Meadow. The front, by the parking lot, is a three-acre site and has a volunteer group revitalizing the area with pollinator plants, bird boxes, a path and a new children’s area with a sundial installed by a local Eagle Scout.