Villages seek input on transportation safety

With support from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets for All program, the Village of Warwick is launching the Slow Down Warwick demonstration projects and campaign and advancing a town-wide transportation safety action plan in partnership with the town of Warwick, the village of Florida, and the village of Greenwood Lake.

Community input is a critical part of this process. Everyone is encouraged to attend a series of upcoming meetings and provide input to inform the town-wide transportation safety action plan. These three village-level meetings will connect residents to focus on specific safety concerns within the villages of Warwick, Florida, and Greenwood Lake. They follow a town-wide meeting that was held Jan. 29.

Village of Greenwood Lake Public Meeting - March 7, 10 a.m.

Greenwood Lake Senior Center, 132 Windemere Dr.

Village of Florida Public Meeting - March 7, 2 p.m.

Florida Senior Center, 2 Cohen Circle

Village of Warwick Public Meeting - March 10, 6 p.m.

Albert Wisner Public Library Community Room, 1 McFarland Drive

Residents are also encouraged to take a brief survey to share their experiences, concerns, and suggestions related to transportation safety throughout Warwick. Survey responses, as well as the public’s participation in the meetings, will help inform planning efforts and identify priorities for safety improvements. The survey will be open through March 15, 2026.

The survey and more information about the project is available at the project website https://shorturl.at/SthvY.