The Monday Aug. 4, 2025, regular meeting of the Village of Warwick Board of Trustees has been rescheduled to Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, at 11:00 a.m.

The meeting will be held at Village Hall, 77 Main St., Warwick, N.Y. 10990.

For more information and meeting agenda please log onto www.villageofwarwickny.gov.

The public is encouraged to attend.